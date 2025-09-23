Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 01:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cash market activity will revive as confidence builds: Pranav Haridasan

Cash market activity will revive as confidence builds: Pranav Haridasan

Brokers must differentiate through advisory, technology, and customer experience rather than relying solely on pricing, MD and CEO of Axis Securities said

Pranav Haridasan, MD & CEO of Axis Securities
Samie Modak Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Stricter rules by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) have curbed volumes and speculative activity but the broking industry’s “structural growth” will continue due to retail participation, financialisation of savings, and institutional flows, said Pranav Haridasan, managing director and chief executive officer of Axis Securities. Haridasan, in an interview with Samie Modak in Mumbai, said brokers must differentiate through advisory, technology, and customer experience rather than relying solely on pricing. Edited excerpts:
 
What is your outlook for the broking industry? What kind of growth do you expect?
 
The broking industry in India is in a structural growth phase.
