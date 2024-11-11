FY25 as weak earnings year gradually getting priced in: Gautam Chhaochharia

Even as many blame record foreign portfolio outflows for the market downturn, the real culprit is weak earnings amid rich valuations, says GAUTAM CHHAOCHHARIA, head of global markets, India, UBS. In an interview with Samie Modak in Mumbai ahead of the UBS India Summit, Chhaochharia highlights that 2024-25 (FY25) weak earnings growth is now factoring into market expectations. Investors are shifting their focus to the actions of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the central government, as well as the outcome of upcoming state elections. Edited excerpts:

Indian markets have come off sharply from their highs in September. What