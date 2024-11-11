Business Standard
Home / Markets / Interviews / FY25 as weak earnings year gradually getting priced in: Gautam Chhaochharia

FY25 as weak earnings year gradually getting priced in: Gautam Chhaochharia

Chhaochharia highlighted that FY25's weak earnings growth is now being factored into market expectations

Gautam Chhaochharia, head of Global Markets India
Premium

Gautam Chhaochharia, head of Global Markets India

Samie Modak
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 8:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Even as many blame record foreign portfolio outflows for the market downturn, the real culprit is weak earnings amid rich valuations, says GAUTAM CHHAOCHHARIA, head of global markets, India, UBS. In an interview with Samie Modak in Mumbai ahead of the UBS India Summit, Chhaochharia highlights that 2024-25 (FY25) weak earnings growth is now factoring into market expectations. Investors are shifting their focus to the actions of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the central government, as well as the outcome of upcoming state elections. Edited excerpts:
 
Indian markets have come off sharply from their highs in September. What
Topics : stock market trading UBS India RBI

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon