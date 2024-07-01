Govt unlikely to choose fiscal profligacy: Elara Capital CEO Raj Bhatt

“You will not lose money if you take a medium-to-long-term view of India. But in the short term, I am not comfortable, as the current rally is purely liquidity-driven,” observes RAJ BHATT, chairman and chief executive officer of Elara Capital. In an interview with Sundar Sethuraman, Bhatt says India stands out globally because of its financial discipline. Edited excerpts:

India has seen the return of coalition governments after 10 years. Will this change economic policy and impact markets?

The government should be more effective with slightly fewer seats. Consensus building becomes more challenging when more parties are in the