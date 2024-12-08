Indian equity market has more room to correct: Manishi Raychaudhuri

It has been a topsy-turvy few months for the Indian equity markets. Singapore-based Manishi Raychaudhuri, chief executive officer of Emmer Capital Partners, tells Puneet Wadhwa in a conversation that geopolitics will be the most important driver of financial markets in 2025. Edited excerpts:

Calendar year (CY) 2024 proved to be a perfect storm for the Indian equity markets as they dealt with election results, sticky inflation, extreme climate, valuation woes, and slowing corporate earnings amid global headwinds. Is the worst over?

The Indian equity market has more room to correct. Valuations have corrected, but not enough. In late September, at