Markets in consolidation phase; prudent to book profit now: Analysts

Thus far in fiscal 2023-24 (FY24), the S&P BSE Sensex has moved up around 5 per cent to nearly 62,000 levels. The Nifty50 index, on the other hand, has gained 5.5 per cent to 18,300 levels, data shows

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
markets
Web Exclusive Premium

Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 2:55 PM IST
The markets may be entering a consolidation phase and are expected to trade sideways for now after a good run in the last few weeks, suggest analysts. In this backdrop, they suggest investors can book profits at the current levels and enter the market again on a decline from a medium-to-long term perspective.
Thus far in fiscal 2023-24 (FY24), the S&P BSE Sensex has moved up around 5 per cent to nearly 62,000 levels. The Nifty50 index, on the other hand, has gained 5.5 per cent to 18,300 levels, data shows.
“The Nifty has been continuing its upward momentum from April, surpassing the significant resistance level of 18,200. At the current levels, the key hurdle for the index is at 18440, which represents a 78.6 per cent retracement of the previous decline from 18,888 to 16,828. It is possible that there is some profit taking around this level. However, if the Nifty manages to break above it, there could be an up move towards the 18,630-18,
Topics : Markets Sensex Nifty consolidation phase Market Outlook Midcap smallcap stocks Indian markets Elections BSE NSE

First Published: May 11 2023 | 2:56 PM IST

