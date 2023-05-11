Markets in consolidation phase; prudent to book profit now: Analysts

“The Nifty has been continuing its upward momentum from April, surpassing the significant resistance level of 18,200. At the current levels, the key hurdle for the index is at 18440, which represents a 78.6 per cent retracement of the previous decline from 18,888 to 16,828. It is possible that there is some profit taking around this level. However, if the Nifty manages to break above it, there could be an up move towards the 18,630-18,

Thus far in fiscal 2023-24 (FY24), the S&P BSE Sensex has moved up around 5 per cent to nearly 62,000 levels. The Nifty50 index, on the other hand, has gained 5.5 per cent to 18,300 levels, data shows.