close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Foreign portfolio investment in equities drop 11% to $542 bn in Jan-Mar qtr

The value of FPI in equities was at $542 billion in March quarter of 2023, a decline of 11% from preceding year, largely due to exodus of foreign money from domestic market, according to Morningstar

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Ebix intends to merge Yatra Online in its Indian EbixCash subsidiary

3 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 7:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The value of foreign portfolio investment (FPI) in Indian equities was at USD 542 billion in the March quarter of 2023, a decline of 11 per cent from the preceding year, largely due to the exodus of foreign money from the domestic market, according to a Morningstar report.

In comparison, the value of FPI in Indian equities was USD 612 billion in the January-March quarter of 2022.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the value of FPI in Indian equities fell by 7 per cent from USD 584 billion recorded in the three months ended December 2022.

This came following a surge in their investment value for three quarters in a row. The decline led to FPIs' contribution to Indian equity market capitalization falling to 17.3 per cent during the year under review from 17.8 per cent for March 2022.

After withdrawing record funds in 202122, foreign portfolio investors continued their sell-off in the last fiscal too and pulled out Rs 37,631 crore from Indian equities amid aggressive rate hikes by central banks globally.

Since the start of foreign investment in 1993, this is for the first time foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold consecutively for two financial years.

Also Read

Resilient growth outlook seen bringing FPI flows back to India

Financials see highest FPI flows despite turmoil in US banking sector

Stable macro data, earnings trigger FPI buying in shares in April: NSDL

FPI selling hits seven-month high on rich valuations, Adani Group rout

FPI bought equity worth Rs 18,617 crore in May, says V K Vijayakumar

India-focused offshore fund, ETFs record $803 mn net inflow in Q4

Markets drop on US debt ceiling concerns, benchmark indices shed 6% each

Rane (Madras) soars 19% as board approves divestment plan of US subsidiary

Stock of this technology solutions company has zoomed 100% in 11 weeks

Oberoi Realty dips 6% as sales value drops 27% YoY in Jan-Mar quarter

They sold equity worth Rs 1.4 lakh crore in FY22 and the pace of selling slowed down to Rs 37,632 crore in FY23, data with the depositories showed.

Before these outflows, FPIs invested a record Rs 2.7 lakh crore in equities in 2020-21 and Rs 6,152 crore in 2019-20.

In the financial year 2022-23, most of the major central banks started hiking the interest rate, which resulted in the departure of hot money from emerging markets including India.

This resulted in the unprecedented rise in prices (Inflation) in most of the economies. Apart from global monetary tightening, volatile crude, rising commodity prices along with Russia and Ukraine conflict led to an exodus of foreign money in 2022-23.

On the domestic front too, the scenario was not encouraging. Rising inflation continued to be a cause for concern, and to tame that, RBI also hiked rates, which cast a shadow on the growth prospects of the domestic economy, said Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director - Manager Research, Morningstar India.

Another important aspect that led to the outflows from domestic stock markets was its high valuation, compared with other relatable markets, he added.

This also resulted in foreign investors booking profit here and shifting focus towards other markets which were attractive on the valuation and risk-reward front. Apart from equities, FPIs pulled out Rs 8,938 crore from the debt markets in the period under review after infusing Rs 1,628 crore in 2021-22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : FPI Markets

First Published: May 17 2023 | 7:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

India-focused offshore fund, ETFs record $803 mn net inflow in Q4

India-focused offshore fund, ETFs record $803 mn net inflow in Q4
3 min read

Markets drop on US debt ceiling concerns, benchmark indices shed 6% each

Equity market
3 min read

Rane (Madras) soars 19% as board approves divestment plan of US subsidiary

markets
2 min read

Stock of this technology solutions company has zoomed 100% in 11 weeks

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
2 min read

Oberoi Realty dips 6% as sales value drops 27% YoY in Jan-Mar quarter

Project pipeline to keep revenue trajectory strong for Oberoi Realty
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Sensex ends 372 pts lower, trims losses in late deals; Smallcaps outperform

markets
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

These 3 PSU stocks can soar 20% as Nifty PSE index hits new all-time high

markets
3 min read

Stock of this technology solutions company has zoomed 100% in 11 weeks

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
2 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 17: Paytm, Voda Idea, JK Tyre, Oberoi Realty

image
6 min read
Web Exclusive

ITC Q4FY23 cigarette volume seen 13% up; Margin to see sharp yearly jump

ITC
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon