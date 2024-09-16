Largecaps appear reasonably valued: Capitalmind CEO Deepak Shenoy

Investors entering equities should come in with a long-term horizon to ensure short-term fluctuations amid high valuations do not derail the wealth generation, says Deepak Shenoy , chief executive officer and founder of Capitalmind. In an interview with Abhishek Kumar, Shenoy discusses how domestic-focused sectors like manufacturing, defence, railways, domestic consumption, and infrastructure are ready for long-term growth. Edited excerpts:

What is your current view of the market? Are the earnings trajectories supportive of valuations?

Largecaps appear reasonably valued, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 23 times, and median earnings growth of 15 per cent year-on-year. Broader