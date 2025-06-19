Markets remain hypersensitive to exogenous shocks: Ashwin Patni

Nikita Vashisht, ASHWIN PATNI, head of wealth management solutions at Julius Baer says that India remains one of the best-positioned emerging markets (EM) – both from a structural and macroeconomic perspective. Edited excerpts: Fresh tensions between Israel and Iran have reinforced, once again, that geopolitical shocks have become more frequent and unpredictable for stock markets. In an email interview with, head of wealth management solutions at Julius Baer says that India remains one of the best-positioned emerging markets (EM) – both from a structural and macroeconomic perspective. Edited excerpts:

Which is a bigger risk for market stability - Trump's tariffs or geopolitical instability? The second half of 2025 (H2-2025) will likely see a delicate balance between monetary easing, geopolitical developments, and evolving global trade dynamics. While