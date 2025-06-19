Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Trump hints at Iran strike as West Asia conflict enters seventh day

Trump hints at Iran strike as West Asia conflict enters seventh day

US officials are preparing for a potential strike on Iran as missile attacks between Israel and Iran continue and Trump declares patience with Tehran has run out

A 3D printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel and Iran flags are seen in this illustration

US President Donald Trump, who was earlier was urging for diplomacy, is now hinting at joining the Iran-Israel war. (Photo: Reuters)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US officials are now preparing for a possible strike on Iran in the coming days, as tensions flare up in West Asia following six days of missile attacks between Israel and Iran.
 
According to a Bloomberg report, Washington is assembling the infrastructure it might need to enter into a direct conflict with Tehran. Citing sources, the report, however, added that since the situation is still evolving, there is a possibility that it could change. While some officials have hinted at the possibility of a weekend strike, others said that leaders at federal agencies have started getting ready for an attack.
 
 
The development comes hours after Trump told reporters that his patience with Iran has run out and he 'may or may not' strike Iran. Speaking at the White House, Trump said, "There’s a big difference between now and a week ago. Nobody knows what I’m going to do."
 
Reiterating his stance that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons, Trump wished Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, "good luck". This comes after he claimed that he had told Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to keep going.
 
On Wednesday, Khamenei, in a statement, warned the US that joining the Israeli strikes now targeting the Islamic Republic will result in irreparable damage for them, Associated Press reported. The statement came after Trump sought "unconditional surrender" from Iran and, in a post, claimed that he knew where Khamenei was hiding. However, Trump claimed that the US will not kill him for now.

Trump has recently changed his stance on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. A week ago, when the conflict escalated, Trump was urging for diplomacy to reach a deal with Tehran on nuclear disarmament.
 
The report suggests that waiting for a few days before striking Iran allows the latter additional runway to show Trump that they are willing to give up some uranium enrichment capabilities to deter a US attack.
 

Israel–Iran conflict

 
On 13 June, Israel launched 'Operation Rising Lion' and targeted nuclear sites in Iran's capital city, Tehran. The conflict escalated after tensions rose over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme. Following Israeli strikes, Iran retaliated, and the conflict has now entered its seventh day with no end in sight.
 
Since Israel started striking Iran, at least 224 Iranians have lost their lives. Iran, on the other hand, has also fired 400 ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones at Israel, killing 24 people and injuring more than 800.

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 8:34 AM IST

