Moderate earnings growth this year, but strong outlook: Bhandwaldar

Sectors with visible earnings growth are facing valuation challenges, while in sectors where earnings growth is not visible, progress remains elusive, according to SHRIDATTA BHANDWALDAR, head of equities at Canara Robeco Mutual Fund. In an email interaction with Abhishek Kumar, Bhandwaldar discusses the potential end-of-earnings downgrades for the information technology (IT) sector, noting that upgrades will depend on the US outlook. While the IT sector may have bottomed out, visible upgrades are not yet visible. Edited excerpts:

What are the major takeaways from the Budget from an equity market perspective?

The Budget continues the theme of fiscal