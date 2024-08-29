'Most IPOs are reasonably priced as domestic funds driving a hard bargain'

It is an exciting time to be an investment banker, with robust activity across various financial products, including initial public offerings (IPOs), qualified institutional placements (QIPs), and block deals, says Deepak Kaushik, Group Head of Equity Capital Markets (ECM) at SBI Capital Markets. In an interview with Sundar Sethuraman in Mumbai, Kaushik highlights an interesting trend: not only multinational corporations but even domestic companies are increasingly choosing to list on local exchanges rather than seeking international markets. Edited excerpts.

This has been a stellar year for deal activity. What’s the outlook for the rest of the year?