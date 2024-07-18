Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Negative surprise on fiscal deficit unlikely for FY25: Nippon India MF CIO

The current government, right from 2014, has shown an inclination to maintain fiscal discipline, he says

Amit Tripathi, CIO – Fixed Income Investments, Nippon India Mutual Fund
Premium

Amit Tripathi, CIO – Fixed Income Investments, Nippon India Mutual Fund

Abhishek Kumar
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 8:45 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to announce two 25 basis points (bps) rate cuts in the current financial year (FY25), according to Amit Tripathi, CIO – Fixed Income Investments, Nippon India Mutual Fund. In an interview with Abhishek Kumar, Tripathi says the central bank may ease the rates further in the next financial year. Edited Excerpts:

How do you see the debt market dynamics and is there any visibility on rate cuts?
 
The longer end of the debt markets (10 years and beyond) has meaningfully benefitted in the last 24 months owing to the secular

Also Read

H1CY24 scorecard: Nippon India Mutual Fund grows fastest among top 10

Officer's Choice whisky maker Allied Blenders raises Rs 449 cr ahead of IPO

AM/NS India will have 'robust financial discipline' while expanding: CFO

Recency bias, global cues underpin elevated valuations: Sailesh Raj Bhan

Nippon Steel defends US deal after Joe Biden comes out against bid

Topics : Mutual Fund Fiscal Deficit Nippon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 8:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDisability Quota in UPSC ExamLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayHONOR 200 seriesNothing Phone 2a PlusBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon