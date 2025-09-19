Friday, September 19, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Interviews / Opportunities in long-term bonds, but no big rally ahead: Devang Shah

Opportunities in long-term bonds, but no big rally ahead: Devang Shah

Investors should focus on short-to-medium bonds and quality corporate debt as RBI nears the end of its rate cut cycle, says Shah

Devang Shah, Head- Fixed Income, Axis Mutual Fund
premium

Devang Shah, Head- Fixed Income, Axis Mutual Fund

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Investors must focus on shorter-duration bonds and mutual funds (MF) to balance risks and rewards as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) completes its rate cut cycle, said Devang Shah, head, fixed income, Axis Mutual Fund. Shah, in an email interview with Abhishek Kumar, explained why he has increased his exposure to corporate and medium-duration bonds. Edited excerpts:
 
How will the US Federal Reserve’s rate cut and commentary impact Indian markets? Are more rate cuts likely in India?
 
The Fed’s rate cut was expected, and its guidance for two more cuts aligns with market expectations. On the domestic front, we
Topics : Mutual Fund Market Interviews Devang Shah Axis Mutual Fund US Federal Reserve RBI rate cut corporate bonds Bond Yields Markets
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon