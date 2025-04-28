Monday, April 28, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Interviews / Room for RBI to respond to global growth drag: Bandhan AMC's Choudhary

Room for RBI to respond to global growth drag: Bandhan AMC's Choudhary

The weakening of the dollar reflects some unwinding of the so-called 'US exceptionalism' theme, which had attracted disproportionately large allocations to dollar assets over the years

Suyash Choudhary, Head – Fixed Income, Bandhan AMC
Premium

Suyash Choudhary, Head – Fixed Income, Bandhan AMC

Abhishek Kumar
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

While the growth-inflation trade-off emanating from the tariff impacts is somewhat tricky for the US, it is relatively clearer for India as inflation is under control, according to SUYASH CHOUDHARY, head-fixed income, Bandhan AMC. In an email interview with Abhishek Kumar, Choudhary says expectations of resilient economic growth and fiscal discipline make Indian government bonds appealing. Edited excerpts:
 
India’s debt market has largely remained insulated from global trade tensions. What are the reasons and can it sustain?
 
The weakening of the dollar reflects some unwinding of the so-called “US exceptionalism” theme, which had attracted disproportionately large allocations to dollar assets
Topics : Inflation US Dollar Debt market

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon