Room for RBI to respond to global growth drag: Bandhan AMC's Choudhary

While the growth-inflation trade-off emanating from the tariff impacts is somewhat tricky for the US, it is relatively clearer for India as inflation is under control, according to SUYASH CHOUDHARY, head-fixed income, Bandhan AMC. In an email interview with Abhishek Kumar, Choudhary says expectations of resilient economic growth and fiscal discipline make Indian government bonds appealing. Edited excerpts:

India’s debt market has largely remained insulated from global trade tensions. What are the reasons and can it sustain?

The weakening of the dollar reflects some unwinding of the so-called “US exceptionalism” theme, which had attracted disproportionately large allocations to dollar assets