'Tax structure exporting India's rupee credit market to foreign investors'

Taxation reforms are necessary to encourage more domestic investment in the credit markets and to address disparity in rates between domestic and foreign investors, says Srini Sriniwasan, managing director, Kotak Alternate Assets Managers. In an interview with Khushboo Tiwari in Mumbai, Sriniwasan discusses the evolving landscape in the alternative investment fund (AIF) industry. Edited excerpts:

Which sectors are attracting the maximum interest from AIFs?

Real estate continues to be an attractive sector for investment. However, the fastest growth in AUM over the past couple of years has been in credit strategies, which are poised to become