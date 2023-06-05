close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

There is caution among retail investors, says Sharekhan's Gaurav Dua

The one-way rally in the broader market lasts for 17/18 months (on average) and is followed by a corrective phase of 18-24 months

Puneet Wadhwa Mumbai
Gaurav Dua
Premium

Gaurav Dua, senior vice-president, head-capital market strategy and investment at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 6:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With the broader markets doing comparatively better than their large-cap peers, Gaurav Dua, senior vice-president, head-capital market strategy and investment at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, in conversation with Puneet Wadhwa in Mumbai, says one can invest gradually in good-quality mid- and small-cap companies now, and the returns could be quite handsome over the next two years. Edited excerpts:   What is your interpretation of how the markets have played out these past few months?
Or

Also Read

Does 2023 belong to the Bulls, or will the Bears reign supreme?

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

Auto, metal, FMCG shares lift Sensex 119 pts up; Broader markets outshine

Budget proposals don't change our long-term preferences: Abhiram Eleswarapu

Indian markets, economy more balanced now than a year ago: Chris Wood

Recovery in rural demand, festival season may ramp it up: Mrinal Singh

Brokerage industry undergoing big transformation: IIFL Securities chairman

'It's difficult not to be positive on Indian equities'

This time we'll crack the derivatives segment: BSE MD & CEO Ramamurthy

Topics : Stock Market Sharekhan BNP Paribas Markets Investment Mutual Funds NSE BSE Midcaps Smallcap

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 6:06 AM IST

Latest News

View More

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund: Consistent in outperformance and holdings

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

A 'nifty' little move: HDFC Life, SBI Life lead earnings upgrades

Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, stock market
1 min read

More than skin-deep: Nifty Next 50 complexion to get a shade of difference

A man walks past the NSE (National Stock Exchange) building in Mumbai on December 27, 2016. (Photo: Reuters)
4 min read

NSE, BSE to introduce surveillance mechanism for micro-small firms on Jun 5

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets, nse, National stock exchange
2 min read

Mcap of 7 most-valued firms erodes by Rs 65,656 cr; RIL biggest laggard

Reliance, Reliance Industries
2 min read

Most Popular

Mcap of 7 most-valued firms erodes by Rs 65,656 cr; RIL biggest laggard

Reliance, Reliance Industries
2 min read

NSE, BSE to introduce surveillance mechanism for micro-small firms on Jun 5

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets, nse, National stock exchange
2 min read

More than skin-deep: Nifty Next 50 complexion to get a shade of difference

A man walks past the NSE (National Stock Exchange) building in Mumbai on December 27, 2016. (Photo: Reuters)
4 min read

A 'nifty' little move: HDFC Life, SBI Life lead earnings upgrades

Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, stock market
1 min read

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund: Consistent in outperformance and holdings

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon