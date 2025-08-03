Use any tariff-triggered market correction to buy, says Jitendra Gohil

Foreign investors are increasingly viewing India as a distinct market rather than a subset of the broader emerging market (EM) basket, says Jitendra Gohil, chief investment strategist, Kotak Alternate Asset Managers, in an email interview with Puneet Wadhwa. Edited excerpts:

How do you interpret Donald Trump’s tariffs on India from a market standpoint?

A 25 per cent tariff could spark some knee-jerk market reaction. The rupee might weaken further. Still, given India’s limited reliance on exports, this alone is unlikely to throw its macroeconomic (macro) stability or growth prospects off course. Tariffs should also be viewed in the context of