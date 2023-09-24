We're excited about equities in current economic scenario: Rahul Singh

We'll launch credit score for housing loans: IMGC CEO Mahesh Misra

Buying stocks today seems like a good idea: Julius Baer's Mark Matthews

Two or three other indices may also include India: PNB Gilts MD & CEO

We want to be No. 1 in affordable housing by FY26: Ravi Subramanian

Oil India share jumps 6%, rebounds to 1-year high after 3 weeks: Read why

Tata Punch CNG launched at a starting price of Rs 7.1 lakh, see details

Oil prices may remain on the boil amid strong demand, supply cuts

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

It has been a turbulent week for the markets, characterised by firm crude oil prices, rising bond yields in the US, and the US Federal Reserve meeting. RAHUL SINGH, chief

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com