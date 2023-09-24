close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

We're excited about equities in current economic scenario: Rahul Singh

Consumption slowdown is a concern, although profitability margins are being protected due to softness in input prices, said Singh

RAHUL SINGH
Premium

RAHUL SINGH

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2023 | 9:11 PM IST
Follow Us
It has been a turbulent week for the markets, characterised by firm crude oil prices, rising bond yields in the US, and the US Federal Reserve meeting. RAHUL SINGH, chief

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Oil prices may remain on the boil amid strong demand, supply cuts

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Reserve Day live match time, playing conditions

Tata Punch CNG launched at a starting price of Rs 7.1 lakh, see details

Oil India share jumps 6%, rebounds to 1-year high after 3 weeks: Read why

We want to be No. 1 in affordable housing by FY26: Ravi Subramanian

Two or three other indices may also include India: PNB Gilts MD & CEO

Buying stocks today seems like a good idea: Julius Baer's Mark Matthews

Micro, macro and geopolitical factors favouring Indian markets: Ajay Saraf

We'll launch credit score for housing loans: IMGC CEO Mahesh Misra

Topics : US Federal Reserve Tata Mutual Fund Oil Prices Mutual Funds

First Published: Sep 24 2023 | 9:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon