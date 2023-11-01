close
Cello World subscribed 38.9x; Protean eGov's Rs 490 crore IPO to open Nov 6

Shares of Blue Jet Healthcare finished over 14 per cent higher during their trading debut

Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
Cello World subscribed 38x
 
Cello World’s maiden share sale saw over 38 times more demand than shares on offer. The institutional investor portion of the issue garnered 109 times subscription, the high-networth individual portion was subscribed 24 times and the retail investor portion over three times.  
 
Protean eGov IPO opens Nov 6
 
Protean eGov Technologies, formerly NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure, will launch its Rs 490-crore IPO on November 6. The price band for the IPO is Rs 752-792 per share. At the top-end, Protean is valued at around Rs 3,200 crore. The IPO is entirely a secondary share sale by 360 One Special Opportunities Fund, NSE Investments, SUUTI and a handful of large banks.
 
Blue Jet gains 14% on debut
 
Shares of Blue Jet Healthcare finished over 14 per cent higher during their trading debut on Wednesday. After hitting a high of Rs 396 and a low of Rs 360, the stock ended at Rs 396, up Rs 50, or 14.5 per cent, over the IPO price of Rs 346. At the last close, the company was valued at Rs 6,867 crore. Blue Jet’s Rs 840-crore had garnered around 8 times subscription. For the three-month period ended June 30, Blue Jet had clocked net profit of Rs 44 on a total income of Rs 185 crore. Blue Jet is a specialty pharmaceutical and healthcare ingredients manufacturer. 

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 11:26 PM IST

