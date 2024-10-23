Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Recent IPOS List / Deepak Builders' IPO gets subscribed 41.54 times on last day of offer

Deepak Builders' IPO gets subscribed 41.54 times on last day of offer

The Rs 260 crore share sale got bids for 37,24,76,076 shares against 89,67,061 shares on offer, according to an update on the NSE

IPO

The price range for the offer is fixed at Rs 192-203 per share. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offer of engineering and construction company Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd received 41.54 times subscription on the last day of the share sale on Wednesday.

The Rs 260 crore share sale got bids for 37,24,76,076 shares against 89,67,061 shares on offer, according to an update on the NSE.

The non-institutional investors part fetched 82.47 times subscription while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 39.79 times. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) attracted 13.91 times subscription.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd received 4.12 times subscription on the first day of the share sale on Monday.

 

The IPO has a fresh issue of up to 1.07 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 21,10,000 equity shares.

The price range for the offer is fixed at Rs 192-203 per share.

Fedex Securities Private Ltd is the book-running lead manager to the offer.

Also Read

IPO

Lulu Retail Holdings set to launch $1.8-bn IPO; largest in UAE for this yr

ipo market listing share market

Investors subscribe Waaree Energies' IPO 76.34 times offer size on last day

IPO

Godavari Biorefineries IPO gets subscribed 27% on first day of bidding

Deepak Builders IPO

Deepak Builders IPO closes today: 30% GMP spike; is it worth investing?

L to R - Amit Paithankar, CEO, Waaree Energies Limited, Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi, Chairman and MD, Waaree Energies Limited and Sonal Shrivstava, CFO, Waaree Energies Limited

Final Hours! Waaree Energies IPO closes today: GMP up 91%; should you bid?

Topics : IPOs initial public offering (IPO) initial public offerings IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon