Edtech firm Imarticus Learning to file DRHP in 4-5 months for IPO plans

Imarticus Learning, an edtech firm offering professional courses, plans to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) in the next four to five months as part of its initial public offering (IPO) plans. Imarticus will join other edtech sector firms—PhysicsWallah, Classplus, and Simplilearn—in making its public market debut.

"We expect to file the DRHP within the next four to five months. That's our timeline. Once we secure approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), we’ll assess market conditions to ensure favourable feedback for our IPO listing," Nikhil Barshikar, the firm's founder and chief executive officer, exclusively told