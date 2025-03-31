Flex office operators eye IPOs as MNCs, GCCs demand grade-A spaces

India’s flex office segment, having surpassed pre-Covid levels, is thriving as corporates, start-ups, multinational corporations, and global capability centres (GCCs) expanding in India seek low-capital yet grade-A plug-and-play facilities.

In the first quarter of 2025 (Q1 2025), the flex office segment continued to grow, with flex space leasing rising by 22 per cent to 2.2 million square feet (msf), according to Colliers. Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), Pune, and Bengaluru accounted for 80 per cent of total flex space uptake. JLL estimates the operational footprint of flex space across India's top seven cities will surpass 100 msf by 2026, up