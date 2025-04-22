Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 06:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / IPO / Flipkart plans India IPO next year, targets up to $70 billion valuation

Flipkart plans India IPO next year, targets up to $70 billion valuation

The Walmart-owned company has initiated steps to relocate its holding company from Singapore to India, a move intended to smooth the path for a domestic listing

flipkart
Premium

Flipkart recently scrapped its work-from-home policy and asked all employees to return to office five days a week, seeking a “shared focus on common goals”, which includes the IPO. | Image: Bloomberg

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Flipkart, the Walmart-backed e-commerce giant, is aiming to go public in India as soon as next year, with an initial public offering (IPO) valuation target of $60 billion to $70 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. If realised, the offering would rank as the largest consumer tech IPO in India’s history.
 
The company, based and operating in India, has initiated steps to relocate its holding company from Singapore to India, a move intended to smooth the path for a domestic listing. Flipkart’s board has approved the redomiciling process, which is expected to be completed ahead of its IPO
Topics : IPO Flipkart Markets

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon