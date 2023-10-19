close
Sensex (-0.38%)
65629.24 -247.78
Nifty (-0.24%)
19624.70 -46.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.06%)
6031.00 + 3.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.09%)
40332.60 -34.55
Nifty Bank (-0.31%)
43754.50 -134.20
Heatmap

IRM Energy IPO subscribed 4.36 times on second day of subscription

IRM Energy provides piped natural gas and compressed natural gas. It has operations in many states, including Gujarat, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu

IPO

IRM Energy Ltd on Tuesday said it has raised over Rs 160 crore from anchor investors

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 6:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of city gas distribution company IRM Energy was subscribed 4.36 times on the second day of the offer on Thursday.
The Rs 545.40 crore-initial share sale received bids for 3,32,69,235 shares against 76,24,800 shares on offer, as per data available on the NSE.
The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 9.08 times while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 4.36 times subscription and the portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 1.18 times.
The IPO is a fresh issue of up to 1.08 crore equity shares. The offer is in the price range of Rs 480-505 per share.
IRM Energy Ltd on Tuesday said it has raised over Rs 160 crore from anchor investors.
Proceeds from the issue to the tune of Rs 307.26 crore will be used to fund capital expenditure requirements for the development of the city gas distribution network at Namakkal and Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu and Rs 135 crore for payment of debt.
Besides, a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.
Equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.
BOB Capital Markets and HDFC Bank are the managers to the offer.
IRM Energy provides piped natural gas and compressed natural gas. It has operations in many states, including Gujarat, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu.

Also Read

India's economic activity is humming along even with still-high rates

J-K: Apni Party's Bukhari pays tribute, says increase in terror activity

China's factory activity swings to surprise growth in May: Caixin PMI

China factory activity shrinks in July, adds to pressure to reverse slump

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IRM Energy IPO subscribed 1.71 times on first day of subscription

IRM Energy collects Rs 160 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Signature Global cuts net debt by 66% in last six months to Rs 370 crore

IRM Energy IPO to open on Oct 18, sets price band at Rs 480-505 per share

Mufti brand owner Credo and RBZ Jewellers get Sebi's approval for IPOs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IPO India IPO market IPO activity

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon