Monday, September 01, 2025 | 06:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Kiaasa Retail gets BSE approval for ₹55 crore IPO to fund expansion plans

Kiaasa Retail gets BSE approval for ₹55 crore IPO to fund expansion plans

The Ghaziabad-based retailer had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the BSE on April 18 and secured final in-principle approval on August 29

initial public offerings, IPO

The proposed IPO will comprise a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 55 crore. The proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for new store opening & future expansions.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Women's ethnic wear brand Kiaasa Retail on Monday said it has received approval from the BSE to launch its initial share sale on the exchange's SME platform.

The Ghaziabad-based retailer had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the BSE on April 18 and secured final in-principle approval on August 29, marking a significant milestone in its journey to becoming a listed entity, the company said in a statement.

The proposed IPO will comprise a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 55 crore. The proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for new store opening & future expansions.

 

"We're thrilled to have secured BSE approval for our IPO, marking a major milestone in our growth journey. With investor support, we're poised for a successful listing debut, excited to take our company to new heights," said Kiaasa Retail's Managing Director Om Prakash.

Director Amit Chauhan added that this milestone underscores the company's potential and growth prospects. "We appreciate the trust of our stakeholders and look forward to a successful IPO," he said.

Also Read

BSE

3 reasons why BSE, MCX, Anand Rathi, NSDL shares surged up to 6% today

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

BSE, NSE impose fresh fines on Dish TV over lack of proper board strength

initial public offerings, IPO

Vikran Engineering IPO sees 23.59 times subscription on last day

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

BSE proposes pre-open trading for index, stock futures from Dec 8

NSE

Stock Market Holiday: Are NSE, BSE closed today for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025?

Proceeds from the issue will be used for expansion of the company's retail footprint pan-India.

As a direct-to-consumer retailer of high-quality ethnic and fusion clothing focussing tier-II cities, Kiaasa, which operates more than 100 exclusive brand outlets across 20 states, aims to expand its retail footprint to over 250 stores by FY28.

The company also plans to expand globally in FY26.

The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE's SME platform.

Expert Global Consultants is the sole book running lead manager while Purva Sharegistry (India) Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the IPO.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

initial public offerings, IPO

CMR Green Technologies files draft papers, seeks Sebi's nod to float IPO

initial public offerings, IPO

Anlon Healthcare IPO booked 7.12 times offer size on closing day

Groww

Groww gets Sebi approval for $1 billion IPO at $7-8 billion valuation

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Anlon Healthcare IPO subscribed 3.30 times on Day 2 of share sale

initial public offering, IPO

IPO Street buzzes even as secondary market wobbles on trade concernspremium

Topics : IPO BSE Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayFoldable iPhoneBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon