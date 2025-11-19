Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Meesho emerges as India's top free-cash-flow generator ahead of IPO

IPO-bound Meesho has swung to positive free cash flow in FY25, with analysts crediting its no-inventory, no-logistics, asset-light model for driving margins, capital efficiency and rapid scale

Meesho competes with players such as Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal.

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

IPO-bound Meesho has emerged as India’s strongest free-cash-flow generator among scaled listed e-commerce companies, producing ₹1,032 crore over the last twelve months in FY25, according to people familiar with the figures.
 
Analysts tracking the development say Meesho’s model, which avoids owned inventory and logistics, is allowing it to expand margins and cash generation faster than peers in India’s consumer-internet sector.
 
Last twelve months’ free cash flow swung from negative ₹2,336 crore to a positive ₹1,032 crore (with interest income) and ₹591 crore (excluding interest income), reflecting the benefits of an asset-light, capital-efficient model that allows the company to grow scale
