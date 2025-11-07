Weak IPO listings by Studds and Orkla cast a shadow on market euphoria

Back-to-back weak listings have taken some shine off India’s ongoing IPO boom. On Friday, shares of helmet maker Studds Accessories ended 5 per cent below their issue price, a day after food company Orkla India closed 3 per cent lower on debut. The subdued market response came despite strong investor demand during their maiden offerings—Studds’ IPO was subscribed over 70 times and Orkla’s over 50 times.

Why are grey market premiums cooling off despite strong IPO demand?

Grey market sentiment also weakened. The premium for Lenskart Solutions slipped sharply—from above 20 per cent to below 2 per cent—while that for