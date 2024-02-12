Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

10 mn in 2016 to 5 mn accounts in just a month; MF industry grows in 8 yrs

WEALTH GROWS SIP BY SIP: AUM and active accounts skyrocket 8x; monthly inflows achieve a 6x soar since 2016

mutual funds, MFs
Premium

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 12:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The total number of active systematic investment plan (SIP) accounts stood at close to 10 million at the start of 2016. Eight years on, the mutual fund (MF) industry is adding 5 million accounts in just a month.

Moreover, the monthly contributions have grown over sixfold to Rs 18,800 crore, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

The assets under management linked to SIP accounts have surged 8.6x from Rs 1.2 trillion to Rs 10.3 trillion during this period.

The phenomenal growth underscores the shift in investor behaviour, with many committing to make staggered investments

Also Read

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Chart shows why it is better to start an SIP at the top of a market cycle

SIP or lumpsum? How should you invest if you are sitting on idle cash

HDFC Top 100 Fund: 27 years on, Rs 10,000 SIP grows to Rs 6.9 crore

SIP accounts AUM jumps 38% in 2023, share in mutual fund assets tops 19%

Large-cap mutual funds infuse Rs 1,287 crore in Jan on profit booking

Mutual fund equity deployment tops Rs 1 trillion in 5 months, shows data

Equity mutual fund inflows hit 22-month high in January, shows data

BoI MF aims to raise Rs 500 cr from multi-asset allocation fund in NFO

Equity mutual fund inflows jump to nearly two-year high in Jan: Amfi

Topics : Mutual Funds Mutual Funds industry SIP investment SIP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 12:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon