After a stellar 2024, debt MFs set for best annual performance in 4 years

Debt mutual fund (MF) schemes are set to register the best calendar year (CY) performance in the last four years despite no changes in the interest rate.

An analysis of one-year performance of debt funds show that many of the schemes are set to deliver double-digit returns in CY 2024. Long-duration funds have been the best performers among schemes that invest only in top rated papers. All seven schemes in the category have delivered more than 10 per cent in the last one year.

Most gilt funds and dynamic bond funds are also up more than 9 per cent, shows