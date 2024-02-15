Sensex (    %)
                        
Cash levels in smallcap mutual fund schemes swell as valuations turn lofty

Top 10 funds sitting on Rs 12,160 cr cash, up 40% from Aug '23; cash as percentage of AUM rises to 6.1%

mutual fund equity market
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

The cash pile within smallcap mutual fund (MF) schemes has grown over the past few months amid a relentless rally in stocks in this space. While fund managers usually don’t make cash calls, incessant inflows and valuation discomfort have forced their hand.
 
At the end of January, the top 10 schemes had over Rs 12,160 crore in cash, compared to Rs 8,700 crore in August 2023. These top 10 schemes together have Rs 2 trillion in assets under management (AUM). Cash accounted for 6.1 per cent of it as of the end of January, 60 basis points higher than the

Topics : Smallcap Mutual Funds Mutual fund schemes fund managers Nifty

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

