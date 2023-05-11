close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Equity MF flows drop to a five-month low of Rs 6,480 crore in April

SIP flows, investments into debt funds remain buoyant

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
Index fund investing may not get cheaper as MFs likely to avoid price war
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 7:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Gross inflows into active equity mutual fund (MF) schemes dipped 34 per cent month-on-month (MoM) -- to Rs 25,400 crore -- in April as investors applied brakes on lump sum investments amid a sharp upwards movement in the market. Gross inflows for March stood at Rs 38,641 crore.
The sharp decline pulled the net inflows to a five-month low of Rs 6,480 crore, shows data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). In March, the net inflows had scaled to a 12-month high of Rs 20,500 crore.
"Given the sharp uptick in the markets seen recently, investors may have chosen to be on the sidelines and wait for a more opportune time to invest into equities," said Himanshu Srivastava, associate director, manager research at Morningstar India.
Or

Also Read

'Do not see any reason for SIP flows to change course significantly'

Mutual fund investors redeem Rs 10,000 cr from SIP accounts in Nov

SIP's share in MF AUM hit new high of 17% in October, shows data

Lump sum MF investments plunge in October as investors take SIP route

Average SIP ticket size shrinks 23% in over 3 years despite rising inflows

HNIs preferring fixed deposits over debt mutual funds, says report

Sectoral and thematic schemes biggest draw for millennials, says report

Mutual funds may knock on Sebi door for hybrid fund tax stimulus

Slowly but surely, mutual funds warm up to investment in REITs, InvITs

MFs see 8.5 mn new millennial investors in FY19-FY23 on awareness campaign

Topics : Mutual fund equity assets Equity MFs

First Published: May 11 2023 | 7:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Equity MF flows drop to a five-month low of Rs 6,480 crore in April

Index fund investing may not get cheaper as MFs likely to avoid price war
4 min read

HNIs preferring fixed deposits over debt mutual funds, says report

Motilal Oswal Financial Services
2 min read

Dr Reddy's Laboratories QoQ showing catches a cold on weak US sales

Dr Reddy's
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Markets in consolidation phase; prudent to book profit now: Analysts

markets
4 min read

InterGlobe Aviation nears record high; stock surges 20% in one month

IndiGo
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

trade
6 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

MSCI rejig: Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas may see outflow of $206 mn

Adani companies
3 min read

Dr Reddy's Labs sinks 7% on disappointing Q4 operating performance

Dr Reddy’s Labs sinks 7% on disappointing Q4 operating performance
3 min read

Sensex, Nifty end flat; Dr Reddy's Labs drops 7%, L&T 5%, Adani Ent up 5%

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Charts exhibit bearish trend for Nifty Realty, Pharma indices in near-term

markets
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon