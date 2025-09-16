Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 11:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Flexicap funds set to hit ₹5 trillion AUM, a first for equity schemes

Flexicap funds set to hit ₹5 trillion AUM, a first for equity schemes

Flexicap schemes account for 15 per cent of the total assets managed by active equity schemes

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Flexicap funds, the active equity mutual fund (MF) category which offers the highest flexibility to fund managers, is close to becoming the first diversified equity category to achieve assets under management (AUM) of ₹5 trillion.
 
Flexicap schemes account for 15 per cent of the total assets managed by active equity schemes. Two of the largest schemes in the category — run by Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services MF and HDFC MF— alone manage nearly ₹2 trillion.
 
Flexicap funds provide exposure to stocks in each of the three market segments — largecap, midcap and smallcap. While flexicap funds can invest into
