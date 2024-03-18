HDFC Top 100 Fund: The top 30% ranking and steady asset growth

HDFC Top 100 Fund, launched in October 1996, featured in the top 30th percentile of the largecap funds category of CRISIL Mutual Funds Ranking (CMFR) for three consecutive quarters through December 2023.

The fund’s month-end assets under management (AUM) increased from Rs 17,715 crore in January 2021 to Rs 30,980 crore in January 2024. Rahul Baijal has been managing this fund since July 2022.

The scheme’s investment objective is to generate long-term capital and enable income distribution to investors through a portfolio that predominantly invests