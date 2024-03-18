Street Signs: Market on edge, unveiling fund manager strategies, and more

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 12:37 AM IST

In addition to regulatory actions against small and midcaps, tighter liquidity conditions are another headwind that stocks are facing this month. Market observers say advance tax outflows and capital gains-related adjustments will weigh on the markets in the near term.Any trader with a liability of over Rs 10,000 in the form of capital gains had to pay advance tax this month. Additionally, losses can be set off against capital gains. “Some selling is likely to happen

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 12:57 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com