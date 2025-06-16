HDFC Balanced Advantage becomes first hybrid fund to cross ₹1 tn AUM

HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund (BAF) has become the first hybrid mutual fund (MF) scheme in India to achieve the ₹1-trillion asset milestone. This achievement makes it the second actively managed MF scheme—after Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund—to reach this 13-digit assets under management (AUM) mark.

Launched in February 1994, HDFC BAF has consistently been one of the most popular MF offerings, largely due to its steady performance and stable fund management.

Despite experiencing two changes in the fund house, the scheme was managed by the same fund manager for the majority of its lifetime. Prashant Jain, who managed the scheme