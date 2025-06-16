Monday, June 16, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / HDFC Balanced Advantage becomes first hybrid fund to cross ₹1 tn AUM

HDFC Balanced Advantage becomes first hybrid fund to cross ₹1 tn AUM

HDFC BAF becomes the first hybrid MF to cross ₹1 trillion in AUM, driven by a model-based strategy, steady performance and leadership in balanced advantage category

mutual funds, SIP inflows, SIFs, Q4 earnings, asset management companies, HDFC AMC, ABSL AMC, UTI AMC, Nippon Life India, AMCs outlook, market volatility
premium

HDFC BAF has delivered over 18 per cent annualised returns on lump-sum investments since its inception. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund (BAF) has become the first hybrid mutual fund (MF) scheme in India to achieve the ₹1-trillion asset milestone. This achievement makes it the second actively managed MF scheme—after Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund—to reach this 13-digit assets under management (AUM) mark.
 
Launched in February 1994, HDFC BAF has consistently been one of the most popular MF offerings, largely due to its steady performance and stable fund management.
 
Despite experiencing two changes in the fund house, the scheme was managed by the same fund manager for the majority of its lifetime. Prashant Jain, who managed the scheme
Topics : Mutual Fund The Smart Investor Markets MF schemes
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon