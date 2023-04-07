close

In changing investment geography, 'other cities' share in MF assets rises

Their share is six times higher than it was in March 2012

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
mutual funds, MFs
Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 11:28 AM IST
Small is big money. Cities that individually have a modest share in mutual fund assets (less than 0.05 per cent) now collectively add up to nearly a fifth of assets.
Data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) categorises cities beyond India’s top 110 in terms of share of mutual fund (MF) investments as ‘other cities’. Other cities accounted for 2.66 per cent of total assets in March 2012. Their share has increased to 17.23 per cent, shows an analysis of December 2022 data. Citing malpractices, the Securities and Exchange Board of India recently reduced incentives for investments from smaller cities. The share of the top 30 cities (T30) has for some years been stagnant at around 83-85 per cent. The share of the beyond top 30 cities (B30) is stuck at around 15-17 per cent. Distribution is shifting towards smaller cities within the B30 fold as seen in chart 1.
Mutual Funds | Amfi | MF investors | Markets

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 11:21 AM IST

