Investments into equity MFs seen gathering pace in May, shows data

Investments in equity mutual fund (MF) inflows have likely rebound in May after remaining subdued over the previous two months, if the sharp increase in secondary market purchases by fund managers is any indication.

In May, MFs’ net equity buying nearly trebled compared to April. MFs together bought ₹49,108 crore worth of shares in May, the highest in four months.

The uptick in inflows comes amid easing volatility in the equity market. After five consecutive months of decline, domestic benchmark indices have logged gains over the past three months. In May, the Nifty 50 rose 1.7 per cent.

The quantum