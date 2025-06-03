Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 08:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Investments into equity MFs seen gathering pace in May, shows data

Investments into equity MFs seen gathering pace in May, shows data

In May, MFs' net equity buying nearly trebled compared to April. MFs together bought ₹49,108 crore worth of shares in May, the highest in four months

investments
premium

Equity MF schemes were holding record amounts of cash at the start of May as fund managers maintained a cautious approach amid global trade uncertainties.

Abhishek Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Investments in equity mutual fund (MF) inflows have likely rebound in May after remaining subdued over the previous two months, if the sharp increase in secondary market purchases by fund managers is any indication.
 
In May, MFs’ net equity buying nearly trebled compared to April. MFs together bought ₹49,108 crore worth of shares in May, the highest in four months.
 
The uptick in inflows comes amid easing volatility in the equity market. After five consecutive months of decline, domestic benchmark indices have logged gains over the past three months. In May, the Nifty 50 rose 1.7 per cent.
 
The quantum
Topics : forest investments Mutual Funds industry Mutual Funds Indian Economy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon