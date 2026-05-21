Long-duration, gilt mutual fund schemes lose shine as yields spike

As of May 19, the average one-year return of gilt funds and long-duration funds were -1 per cent and -2.7 per cent, respectively, shows data from Value Research. The annualised three-year returns of the two categories that carry the highest duration risk stood at around 5.5 per cent, the lowest among all debt scheme categories.

Typically, the two longer-duration funds are expected to outperform medium to long investment horizons, as their exposure to higher-duration papers enhances return potential. However, the recent surge in yields has eroded this advantage.

The 10-year G-Sec yield has risen around 45 basis points (bps) since the US-Iran conflict began in February-end. The yield is currently at a 2-year high level. The 30-year G-Sec yield is up 36 bps in the same period and is currently at levels last seen in June 2022.

A rise in yields is negative for bond investors. The longer-duration papers witness sharper mark-to-market losses due to their higher sensitivity to interest-rate movements.

“Long-duration debt funds have faced pressure as long-term bond yields have remained elevated despite expectations of monetary easing. Unlike short-term debt, long-duration funds are highly sensitive to interest-rate movements, making them vulnerable to sticky inflation, large government borrowing, and global bond-market dynamics,” said Jiral Mehta, senior manager — research, FundsIndia.

According to experts, while the bond market may have already priced in all the negatives, the global uncertainty calls for a cautious approach towards higher-risk debt funds.

“Given the risks, we believe it will still be a volatile period for long-duration bonds. We think the conditions need to be closer to a rate-easing cycle for this to be attractive,” said Vivek Rajaraman, managing director — listed investments, Waterfield Advisors.

Joydeep Sen, corporate trainer (financial markets) and author, said the higher-duration funds can be suitable for investors having a longer investment time frame (over three years).

“The spread between the repo rate and the 10-year G-Sec yield is currently far above its long-term average, indicating that bond yields have already priced in many of the expected negatives such as inflation and higher issuances. While that limits the scope for a sharp further rise in yields, investors should still align fund duration with their investment horizon rather than try to time the market,” said Sen.

For investors with a shorter investment time frame, shorter-duration schemes and hybrid funds are better suited currently, experts said.

“Shorter-duration bonds will be better placed at this juncture as they will have less mark-to-market impact if the yields go up from here. Income Plus Arbitrage funds are well placed from exposure, duration, and tax considerations," Rajaraman said.