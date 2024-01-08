Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

MF industry AUM surge by Rs 10 trn in 2023 to cross Rs 50 trn mark

The record AUM growth in 2023 was underpinned by a sharp rally in the equity market

mutual fund investors
Premium

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 8:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The mutual fund (MF) industry added a record Rs 10 trillion to its total assets under management (AUM) in 2023, taking the cumulative tally past the Rs 50 trillion mark for the first time, in December. This 20 per cent growth in AUM last year was fuelled by a robust rally in the equity markets and a record Rs 1.62 trillion net inflows into active equity schemes. 

In another first, the AUM linked to systematic investment plans, too, hit Rs 10 trillion by the end of 2023.

The AUM of mutual funds -- which took two years to climb from Rs 30

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Investors pick arbitrage funds as a tax-efficient substitute for liquid funds

Mutual fund industry sees best AUM growth in two years, shows data

SIP accounts AUM jumps 38% in 2023, share in mutual fund assets tops 19%

Bandhan MF launches multi-asset fund with 50% equities allocation

Small-caps lead inflows into India equity mutual funds in Dec, shows data

MF industry assets surge by Rs 11 trn in 2023; crosses Rs 50 trn mark

Amid bull run, mutual fund assets soared 22% in December quarter

Top 10 mutual funds' share in total AUM dips below 80%, shows analysis

Topics : Stock Market Mutual Funds AUM share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 8:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayNew Income Tax RegimeBilkis Bano Case Verdict TodayEaseMyTripIndia-Maldives Diplomatic RowBoycott Maldives TrendsBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon