MF industry AUM surge by Rs 10 trn in 2023 to cross Rs 50 trn mark

The mutual fund (MF) industry added a record Rs 10 trillion to its total assets under management (AUM) in 2023, taking the cumulative tally past the Rs 50 trillion mark for the first time, in December. This 20 per cent growth in AUM last year was fuelled by a robust rally in the equity markets and a record Rs 1.62 trillion net inflows into active equity schemes.

In another first, the AUM linked to systematic investment plans, too, hit Rs 10 trillion by the end of 2023.

The AUM of mutual funds -- which took two years to climb from Rs 30