close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mutual fund AUM surges 5% in FY23; SBI widens lead, shows data

The industry growth in FY23 was much lower than that of FY22, when the AUM grew over 20 per cent on the back of a strong market rally and record fresh investments

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
Mutual Funds

Illustration: Binay Sinha

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 8:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The mutual fund (MF) industry recorded a modest 5 per cent year-on-year growth in assets under management (AUM) for the 2022-23 financial year (FY23), supported by strong inflows through the systematic investment plan (SIP) route.
The industry growth in FY23 was much lower than that of FY22, when the AUM grew over 20 per cent on the back of a strong market rally and record fresh investments. 

Among MF fund houses, SBI MF, even on a large base, logged encouraging growth in its AUM as they rose 11 per cent to touch Rs 7.2 trillion in FY23. Other top players like ICICI Prudential and HDFC witnessed growths between 4 to 6 per cent.
Among fund houses managing over Rs 10,000 crore, Quant MF registered the maximum growth with its AUM surging 2.9 times – from Rs 6,506 crore in FY22 to Rs 18,760 crore in FY23. The fund house has seen phenomenal growth in the last two years as assets managed by it were just Rs 720 crore in FY21.

While the fresh investments, especially through SIPs, continued to surge in FY23, the industry didn't gain much from market movement. Benchmarks Nifty50 and Sensex ended FY23 nearly flat, after undergoing intense volatility throughout the year. Outflows from debt funds also weighed on the AUM growth.
Abhishek Kumar

Also Read

Growth, moderate valuations positive for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

For the record: Mutual fund assets cross Rs 40-trillion, shows data

HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs

ICICI Bank best placed to face NIM shock; analysts see up to 44% upside

SBI Q2 PAT may rise up to 98% QoQ, asset quality could improve: Analysts

Wright launches AI platform for MF transactions by retail investors

Debt mutual funds log Rs 40K-crore inflow before tax tweak cut-off

Debt fund investors' aim should be capital protection: Sandeep Yadav

ICICI Pru makes contrarian bets on short-term bonds as rate hikes continue

Last-minute dash for debt mutual funds before tax advantage vanishes


Topics : mutual fund assets under management | sbi

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 5:13 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Go Digit General Insurance re-files preliminary IPO papers with Sebi

Top-IPOs-2023_2
2 min read

This casting & forging company stock has zoomed 107% in less than 10 months

The addition to MSCI's indices has sent Riyadh stocks into a bull market and brought record fund inflows
3 min read

Anupam Rasayan hits 52-week high; zooms 58% in 2 mths on strong biz outlook

stock market, market, stock brokers
2 min read

Singer India hits 10% upper circuit as Rakesh Khanna takes over as VC & MD

A sewing and knitting training centre run with the help of Niranjan Singh, who is looking after Startup Cafe in Imphal
2 min read

Godrej Consumer regains Rs 1 trn m-cap, hits 52-wk high on strong Q4 update

Godrej Consumer
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Five IPOs get Sebi go-ahead to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr collectively

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
3 min read

Sebi takes slew of measures to crack down on misleading investment ads

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
3 min read
Premium

Half of top 100 cos see cut in target price over concerns of tepid earnings

NSE, national stock exchange, nifty50
3 min read

Stocks to Watch: Dmart, Tata Steel, HeroMoto, Nykaa, Equitas SFB, Godrej CP

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Sensex up 144pts, Nifty nears 17,600 as RBI pauses hike; realty stocks jump

chart
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon