Mutual funds make a dash for hybrid funds before financial year ends

PPFAS, Quantum, Mahindra Manulife among those to launch new products

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 7:47 PM IST

The mutual fund (MF) hybrid space is seeing a flurry of product launches under the erstwhile debt taxation framework as the current financial year 2023-24 (FY24) draws to a close. The demand for debt taxation products are higher in the latter part of a financial year as investors look to cash in on an additional year of indexation benefit.

Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services (PPFAS) MF has launched a balanced advantage fund. Mahindra Manulife and Quantum have also come out with multi-asset allocation funds. All three schemes will maintain around 35-65 per cent equity allocation with the rest in fixed-income

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 7:46 PM IST

