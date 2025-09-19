Friday, September 19, 2025 | 10:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Mutual funds leave insurance companies in the shade on anchor allotments

Mutual funds leave insurance companies in the shade on anchor allotments

Insurance participation in IPOs has risen but MF allocations have grown even faster

Mutual Funds, IPO, Insurance, insurance companies
premium

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 10:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Issuers have allotted nearly four times as much to mutual funds (MFs) as they have to insurance companies in recent quarters.
 
MFs invested ₹21,976 crore as anchor investors in initial public offerings (IPOs) on a trailing four-quarter basis, according to data from Prime Database. Insurance companies, by comparison, bought shares worth ₹5,216 crore during the same period.
 
Anchor investors are institutional investors who receive an early allocation in an IPO, subject to a lock-in. MFs are guaranteed one-third of the anchor quota. In a July 31 consultation paper, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) proposed an additional 7
Topics : IPO Mutual Funds Insurance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon