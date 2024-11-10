Mutual funds step up: SIPs climb ticket ladder, one rung at a time

The average ticket size for a systematic investment plan (SIP) is edging up, even as the pace of new account openings remains strong.

SIP ticket sizes had been shrinking in recent years, as mutual fund (MF) penetration grew. However, the average ticket size has started to climb again after a steep drop in the post-pandemic period, as the industry has doubled its investor base in the past four years.

Data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India shows that 99 million SIP accounts collectively invested an average of Rs 2,483 each in September 2024. In comparison, the amount was