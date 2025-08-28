NSE's new MF platform draws complaints; exchange says system stable

Mutual fund (MF) distributors using the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) online platform have flagged multiple issues after a recent upgrade.

According to FIFA India, a pan-India association of distributors, the updated system has raised concerns over data security, client mapping, transaction processes and payments.

One of the key issues highlighted is flawed client mapping. “Client mapping has not been done correctly. All clients under the main broker are visible to all sub-brokers. This is a serious breach of data security. In the earlier platform, client segregation was maintained,” the association stated in a social media post.

In response, NSE said