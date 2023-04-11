Over 85% active large-cap schemes underperform in 2022, shows data

While active large-cap schemes generally find it tough to outperform due to a rising efficiency in the market, 2022 proved to be even more challenging as mid-cap and small-cap stocks (where they have some allocation) performed poorly vis-a-vis the large-caps.

During the three-year period (CY 2020, ’21, ’22), the percentage of schemes underperforming the index was even higher at 97 per cent.