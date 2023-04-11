close

Over 85% active large-cap schemes underperform in 2022, shows data

During the three-year period (CY 2020, '21, '22), the percentage of schemes underperforming the index was even higher at 97 per cent

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 7:55 PM IST
Over 87 per cent of active large-cap schemes failed to outperform the benchmark S&P BSE 100 (total return) in the 2022 calendar year (CY), significantly higher than the 2021 figure of 50 per cent, shows a report by S&P Dow Jones Indices.
During the three-year period (CY 2020, ’21, ’22), the percentage of schemes underperforming the index was even higher at 97 per cent.
While active large-cap schemes generally find it tough to outperform due to a rising efficiency in the market, 2022 proved to be even more challenging as mid-cap and small-cap stocks (where they have some allocation) performed poorly vis-a-vis the large-caps.
Topics : large-cap funds | Mutual Funds | Markets

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 6:28 PM IST

