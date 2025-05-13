PPFAS punches above its weight to have first active fund at Rs 1 trillion

India’s largest mutual fund (MF) players are typically backed by major banks, but the country’s biggest actively-managed scheme comes from a relatively lesser-known fund house outside mainstream market circles.

The Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, the flagship scheme of Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services (PPFAS) MF, recently became the first active scheme to cross ₹1 trillion in assets under management (AUM).

What explains PPFAS MF’s ascent?

Experts point to the fund’s consistent performance and a distinctive investment approach. The Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund is the only scheme in its category with a mandate to invest up to 35 per