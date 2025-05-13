Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 10:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / PPFAS punches above its weight to have first active fund at Rs 1 trillion

PPFAS punches above its weight to have first active fund at Rs 1 trillion

Built on value and guided by restraint, this fund let performance do the talking

Neil Parikh
Neil Parikh, PPFAS Mutual Fund, CEO

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 10:50 PM IST

India’s largest mutual fund (MF) players are typically backed by major banks, but the country’s biggest actively-managed scheme comes from a relatively lesser-known fund house outside mainstream market circles. 
The Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, the flagship scheme of Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services (PPFAS) MF, recently became the first active scheme to cross ₹1 trillion in assets under management (AUM). 
What explains PPFAS MF’s ascent? 
Experts point to the fund’s consistent performance and a distinctive investment approach. The Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund is the only scheme in its category with a mandate to invest up to 35 per
