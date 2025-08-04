Monday, August 04, 2025 | 09:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Q1 show brightens outlook for MF firms; analysts expect stocks to gain

Q1 show brightens outlook for MF firms; analysts expect stocks to gain

In Q1, three of the four AMCs registered double-digit profit growth compared to the same quarter last year

mutual fund
premium

Apart from the resilient SIP inflows and bounce back in the equity market, AMCs benefitted from factors like commission rationalisation.

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With asset management companies (AMCs) managing to largely ride out market volatility over the past year, the outlook for their stocks has brightened. This is amid multiple tailwinds and a strong performance on the earnings growth front during the June quarter (Q1), going by the post results analysis put out by brokerages.
 
In Q1, three of the four AMCs registered double-digit profit growth compared to the same quarter last year.
 
HDFC AMC saw its net profit surge 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹748 crore. Nippon Life India's net profit grew 19.2 per cent to ₹396 crore, while Aditya Birla
Topics : Markets News Asset Management Markets
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon