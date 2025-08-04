Q1 show brightens outlook for MF firms; analysts expect stocks to gain

With asset management companies (AMCs) managing to largely ride out market volatility over the past year, the outlook for their stocks has brightened. This is amid multiple tailwinds and a strong performance on the earnings growth front during the June quarter (Q1), going by the post results analysis put out by brokerages.

In Q1, three of the four AMCs registered double-digit profit growth compared to the same quarter last year.

HDFC AMC saw its net profit surge 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹748 crore. Nippon Life India's net profit grew 19.2 per cent to ₹396 crore, while Aditya Birla