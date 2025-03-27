Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / 'Regular' accounts drive bulk of SIP closures in February, shows data

'Regular' accounts drive bulk of SIP closures in February, shows data

Regular plan SIP accounts, which are expected to be more resilient to market conditions, shrank by 0.8 million in February - the first monthly decline in at least the last one year

SIP
Premium

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

While direct plan systematic investment plan (SIP) account closures were behind the net decline in SIP accounts in January, the reverse played out last month.
 
Regular plan SIP accounts, which are expected to be more resilient to market conditions, shrank by 0.8 million in February — the first monthly decline in at least the last one year.
 
The total number of active SIP accounts in mutual fund (MF) schemes declined by a million to 101.7 million in February. Regular plan SIP accounts accounted for 80 per cent of the net closures.
 
In January, the net decline in SIP accounts came
Topics : Markets Mutual Funds SIP

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon