'Regular' accounts drive bulk of SIP closures in February, shows data

While direct plan systematic investment plan (SIP) account closures were behind the net decline in SIP accounts in January, the reverse played out last month.

Regular plan SIP accounts, which are expected to be more resilient to market conditions, shrank by 0.8 million in February — the first monthly decline in at least the last one year.

The total number of active SIP accounts in mutual fund (MF) schemes declined by a million to 101.7 million in February. Regular plan SIP accounts accounted for 80 per cent of the net closures.

In January, the net decline in SIP accounts came