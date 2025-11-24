Semi-active yet strategic: PPFAS Mutual Fund scheme to mirror Nifty 100

Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services (PPFAS) Mutual Fund (MF), launching its first equity scheme in seven years, is stepping into one of the most challenging categories for fund managers.

The fund house is adopting a semi-active approach with its largecap fund, aiming to deliver modestly higher returns than the benchmark. Scheduled for a January 2026 launch, the scheme will largely follow the Nifty 100 index while implementing a set of “smart execution strategies” to generate alpha.

At its annual unitholders’ meet on Saturday, the scheme’s fund manager, Rukun Tarachandani, outlined five strategies, including taking advantage of stock