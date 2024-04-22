Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Small, midcap funds remain mutual fund investors' top choice in March

Smallcap funds added 360,000 folios in March, second-most among equity-scheme categories

mutual fund personal finance
Premium

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Even as net flows into smallcap funds in March turned negative, for the first time in 30 months, they remained a big draw for new investors. The smallcap fund category saw a net of 360,000 investment accounts, or folios, getting added last month, the second-most among all active equity categories.

Smallcap funds’ continued traction could be driven by their strong performance across timeframes, say experts. Small and midcap schemes dominate the top-performing fund lists, especially in the five-year and 10-year timeframes.

Sectoral and thematic fund category, which has six times more schemes than the smallcap fund space, led the race
Topics : Mutual Funds Investors Smallcap Midcap stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 10:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWorld Earth Day 2024Financial Services Share PriceReliance Jio Q4 resultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon